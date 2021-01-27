Firefighters respond to this mobile home fire on Country Oak Drive east of Warrenton around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 20. Warrenton Rural Fire Chief Walter Gardner said there appeared to be no electrical power to the trailer, and there was evidence of a wood stove and kerosene-type heater in the debris. The home was burning from end to end when firefighters arrived. Gardner said the fire woke the resident, who sustained second-degree burns on his back and was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services for care. In addition to Warrenton Rural, Macon Rural and Norlina volunteer fire departments responded.
