NC Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center once again will be offering local youth ages 5-18 the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale project.
To help youth and parents learn more about the project, a virtual interest meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 via Zoom. Discussion will include plans for the 2023 Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale, which will be held Oct. 28 at the Vance County Farmers Market.
Livestock and Field Crops Extension Agent Matthew Place and local 4-H Program Assistant Annie Poythress will be working with area youth as they raise their chickens.
They described the project as a good experience for youth.
“The project teaches children responsibility through taking care of animals,” Place said. “We’ve seen with the project that an animal can teach a child responsibility better than a person ever could.”
Poythress added that youth shouldn’t be nervous if they have never raised chickens.
“A lot of times the ‘veteran’ kids help the new participants,” she said.
Youth from Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties are eligible to participate in the project. At the Show and Sale, participants will be divided into three age categories: Cloverbuds for ages 5-7, Juniors for ages 8-14 and Seniors for ages 15-18.
However, the first step on the way to the Show and Sale is participating in the virtual interest meeting. Both youth and their parents are invited. The discussion will allow potential participants to learn what is expected of them as they care for their animals.
On May 14, participants will receive 10 biddies and will be responsible for raising them for five months. While they raise the chickens, they are required to keep project record books. Poythress said that the Cloverbud-aged children will have more simple record books. The record books will become more advanced as the youth grow older.
Youth will present their three best chickens at the Show and Sale. Place indicated that the show will include a showmanship category during which judges ask basic knowledge questions and breed class category that will focus on the birds themselves.
Following the show, youth will be able to experience the excitement of an auction as buyers have the opportunity to purchase their birds.
The 4-H projects remain popular with Warren County youth.
“A lot of kids want to be involved in 4-H programs, especially livestock,” Place said.
He added that youth who participate in the Poultry Show and Sale Project more than one time often said that they learn something different each time.
“We have a lot of repeat participants,” Place said. “It’s good if you’re new or if you’ve done it before.”
The 2023 Four County 4-H Country Show and Sale Interest Meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 via Zoom. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/4countypoultry2023. For more information, call 252-257-3640 or email mbplace@ncsu.edu or annie_poythress@ncsu.edu.
