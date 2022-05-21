State Employees’ Credit Union members via the SECU Foundation, funded a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for Katelyn Richardson, a senior at Warren Early College High School.
The scholarship, presented on May 11, was awarded for study at Winston-Salem State University, part of North Carolina’s 16-campus University of North Carolina System.
Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 “People Helping People®” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement. The funds are provided for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High school scholarships awarded for the 2022 academic year represent a $4.35 million contribution toward the educational goals of college-bound students.
“We are so proud that the Foundation has been able to offer the high school scholarship program to hundreds of students each year,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “This longstanding program is an excellent example of SECU Foundation’s strong advocacy for education and desire to give students the confidence and financial capability to achieve their dream of going to college. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our sincere congratulations and best wishes.”
The SECU Foundation’s “People Helping People” High School Scholarship program has provided over $70 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since funding began in 2005.
