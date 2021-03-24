Fatima Williams, lead nurse with Warren County Schools, also nurtures a love of writing which developed at an early age. She continues to grow as a writer today, as her faith and life experiences have shaped the contents of a book and selections which have appeared in several anthologies.
Born in Los Angeles, Calif., Williams and her family moved to Warren County when she was 5 years old. She has lived here much of her life.
A graduate of Warren County High School, she holds an associate degree in Nursing from Vance-Granville Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from North Carolina Central University in Durham.
During her 30-year career in nursing, Williams worked as a certified nursing assistant and registered nurse at what is now Maria Parham Health in Henderson. She began her work with Warren County Schools in 2011. In addition to serving as the school system’s lead nurse, Williams is assigned as the nurse for Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School.
Growing up, she did not consider writing as a potential career.
“I was never really interested in literature and writing,” Williams said. “I loved the sciences.”
However, she loved diaries and journals. These informal avenues of writing — along with crafting letters to her parents — provided a way for her to be expressive about thoughts and feelings.
Drama became another creative outlet for Williams. At 4-H Camp, she always signed up for drama and acting activities, which enabled her to perform in plays.
“I loved it,” Williams said. “I began to form an interest in expression.”
As an adult, the interest in writing and drama combined as she began to write plays for The Birthing Center Church in Henderson, which she and her husband, Bishop Cornelius Williams, established in 2006/2007 as New Birth Praise and Worship Center. Licensed in the ministry in 2001 and ordained in 2003, Williams serves as pastor.
She credits God with inspiring her to write plays for the church, usually in just a few hours.
Williams developed an interest in writing poetry during a public speaking class in 2013 when she completed an assignment to write a poem in five minutes.
“From that point on, I was inspired to write poetry,” Williams said.
She drew inspiration from her life experiences and from those of other women with the goal of providing encouragement as they face the struggles of life.
Williams’ work is featured in the anthology “Souled Out, Vol. 2,” curated by author, filmmaker, executive producer, speaker and success coach Cheryl Polote Williamson. Williams wrote the chapter, “Armored with Faith in the Face of Death,” based upon how her faith provided strength to help her during a battle with pneumonia that left her hospitalized for two weeks.
Williams compiled a collection of her poems in the book, “The Heart of a Godly Woman,” with themes that include relating to one another, spiritual warfare and forgiveness with the goal of helping women in “building up the freedom to be you.” She noted that, with its range of poems, women can find something that applies to their lives and the situations they are currently facing. Each poetry selection includes a related scripture passage.
“So many women are going through struggles they can’t really speak about,” Williams said. “No one knows the heart of a Godly woman but God. God knows our ups and downs, our secret hurts and struggles.”
While the book is geared toward women, Williams notes that she has heard that men can relate to the subjects that are covered as well.
Williams continues to promote “The Heart of a Godly Woman,” which was published last year, and lead workshops and conferences related to it. However, she is also setting her sights on future projects.
She has tackled poetry, and now she feels that God is leading her in the direction of Christian fiction through a book with a storyline inspired by a dream.
Eventually, she would like to release a second collection of poems as a sequel to “The Heart of a Godly Woman.”
As she looks toward the future, Williams finds her greatest reward in knowing that her writing has helped others.
“The reward is that it helps someone and impacts someone’s life for the better,” she said.
The books that feature Fatima Williams’ writing are available through her website: iamfatimawilliams.com.
