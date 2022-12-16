Warren Family Institute, Inc. will host a workshop entitled “Understanding and Handling Stress” on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.
Stress is an emotional response to the demands of life. The focus will pertain to defining and understanding stress, recognizing how it feels, identifying sources of stress in our lives and learning ways to reduce it.
Participants will learn the difference between good and bad stress and ways to decrease its negative influences in their lives.
The workshop will assist individuals with developing a plan to cope with the stress, offering relaxation techniques, adopting a new attitude and building a support network.
The workshop will be offered via Zoom.
To register your email address or for more information, contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist, at 252-257-1134.
