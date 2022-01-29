Warren County Cooperative Extension, Warren County Community & Economic Development, Vance-Granville Community College and the Small Business Center are partnering together to host a farm-based business workshop on Feb. 24 from 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
This workshop is designed to help interested landowners, new and developing farm-based business owners, and related support professionals to better understand the regulatory and financial concepts that will help them succeed.
The workshop is intended for interested landowners and start-up agritourism operations and farm producers. Professionals who work with these issues (e.g. zoning, planning, economic development, small business services, etc.) are also welcome to attend.
Guest speakers include David Owens (UNC School of Government), Andrew Brannan (NC Cooperative Extension), Elizabeth Paschall (AgCarolina Farm Credit), Brian Toone (NC Farm Bureau), and others.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be capped at 50 attendees. COVID-19 precautions will be taken; masks will be required at the event.
For more information and to register for the event, visit go.ncsu.edu/farmbiz.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, N.C. Cooperative Extension will honor requests for reasonable accommodations made by individuals with disabilities. Accommodation requests may be directed to Paul McKenzie or Matthew Place, paul_mckenzie@ncsu.edu or matthew_place@ncsu.edu, or 252-257-3640.
Requests can be served more effectively if notice is provided at least 10 days before the event. N.C. Cooperative Extension prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy), disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, political affiliation, and veteran status.
The Armory Civic Center is located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East in Warrenton.
For more information, contact Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or Warren County Community & Economic Development at 252-257-3115.
