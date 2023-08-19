The LDO Fellowship Breakfast Ministry group met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Friday, Aug. 11 for fun and fellowship. They celebrated their August birthdays and enjoyed birthday cake and cupcakes as they sang the famous birthday song. They topped off the day with an announcement about the trip to the Barnes Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Dec. 16 for buffet dinner and a play. Pictured, From the left, are first row: Gert Downey, Alice Harrison and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Cora Fogg, Maretha Williams, Vanessa Crawford, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Gwen Chambers, Margaret Alexander, Sarah Walker, Ruby Downey 2, the Rev. Therese Washington, Florence Millar and Arvella Downey-Scott; third row: Pamela Walker, Ann L. Jones, Patricia Russell, Rebecca Solomon, Virginia Baskerville, Ruby B. Downey and Brenda Waiter.
