A Norlina woman who did not want to be identified warns the public, especially senior citizens, to beware of strangers who offer to inspect and repair roofing work that they claim to be their own.
She told the newspaper that a man, accompanied by his girlfriend or wife, recently approached her in a Henderson store, telling her that he recognized her because he installed the roof on her house. The man asked how the roof was holding up and if it had been leaking. He offered to inspect it and make repairs if needed.
The Norlina woman said that she was surprised, but that the couple were nice. After the man said his car had been damaged in a wreck and they did not have transportation, the local resident drove them to her home. The man offered to fix the roof, but said that he would need $400 for supplies. The Norlina woman took them to a building supply business in Henderson, gave them money and waited in the car for them to purchase the supplies.
Over the next several days, the woman paid for the couple to stay at a motel for three nights after being told that their home was being treated for mold, and rode in her car for the couple to drive to various locations in Henderson after being told that the man could get money from people he did work for.
The Norlina woman finally returned to her home exhausted. She told the newspaper that she didn’t suspect anything until she went to her Credit Union. There, she discovered that she had lost almost all of her savings. The woman remembered that the couple had kept her credit card overnight.
The Credit Union helped her block the necessary accounts, and she reported her ordeal to law enforcement.
The Norlina woman said that she was never harmed. She believes that the couple took advantage of her personality as she tried to help people who seemed to be going through a tough period. She warns the public to be wary of people they don’t know.
