Warren County residents are invited to participate in the North Carolina Coopertive Extension Livestock Fencing School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Butner Beef Field Lab, 8800 Cassam Rd., Bahama.
If you currently have livestock or plan on raising livestock in the future, a good fence is a critical component of a successful operation no matter what species of animals. That barrier keeps your animals in the safety of your pasture while (hopefully) keeping predators out.
Building a good fence that will last a long time is not as easy as making the decision that you need a fence. North Carolina Cooperative Cooperative Extension offices in Granville, Person and Warren counties are hosting a Fencing School where participants can learn about fencing details in the classroom and then spend the majority of the day outside building a fence. The event is sponsored by several fence product companies.
The classroom portion will cover fence economics and NC fence law, construction basics, electric fencing basics and selecting wood fencing products. The majority of the day will be spent outside building a fence.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, and bring gloves and eye protection.
The cost is $40 per person and includes lunch and all materials. Registration is limited to the first 30 people so that everyone has adequate hands-on time. To register, go to person.ces.ncsu.edu and click on “2022 Livestock Fencing School.” Mail registration form and check to Granville County Cooperative Extension, Attn. Kim Woods, 125 Oxford Loop Rd., Oxford, NC 27565. Make check payable to Granville County with Fencing School in the subject line.
For more information, call Kim Woods at 336-559-1195 or 919-603-1350 or Matthew Place at 252-257-3640.
