In 1982, John Graham High School and Norlina High School merged as one, Warren County High School. According to the 1982 class historian, the senior year was filled with excitement, sorrow, joy, anticipation and new trends. To commemorate the 40th year, the Warren County Schools Alumni Association is hosting its first Alumni Weekend in collaboration with Warren County High’s yearly homecoming.
The weekend’s events begin on Friday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m. on the Warren County Courthouse Square with meet and greet, recognition of the first graduating Class (1982), recognition of faculty members that were teaching which include: Prsicilla Johnson, Bridgette Robinson Williams, Robert S. Scott, Gladys Short, Mary Arrington, Eunice C. Evans, Evelyn H. Goolsby, Daphene Herring, Sandra Crosson, James Howell, Eva Howell, Susan Dickens Evans, Dr. Janis Meek, Oney V. Jones, Noel Robertson, William “Bill” Frazier, Lois R. Williams, Robert Marlin, Victoria Lehman, Clyde Smith, Nell Moss, Barbara P. Alston and Gayle Bullock Jenkins. There will be food trucks, alumni vendors, live DJ, networking and much more. The evening will conclude with with a Main Street Crawl patronizing venues and businesses on Warrenton’s Main Street.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the festivities begin on the grounds of Warren County High School with tailgating from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The homecoming game starts at 2 p.m. with a special halftime performance by the Virginia State Marching Band under the direction of former WCHS band instructor Taylor Whitehead. All alumni are asked to wear their T-shirts to the football game. The Alumni and Friends dance will start at 8 p.m. in the Warren County High School Cafeteria with refreshments. Admission to the dance is $10.
The weekend will conclude with an Alumni Worship Service on Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning at 10:45 a.m. on the grounds of Perfecting Praise Ministries, 205-B Center Street, Norlina.
The Warren County Schools Alumni Association purposes to preserve the heritage of the school, establishing a link to the future, while also providing assistance to young men and women to unite the community. Officers are President Larry M. Jones, Jr., 1st Vice President Consherto Williams, 2nd-Vice President Marla Goode Bullock, Secretary Alisha Shaw, Treasurer Kendra Davis, Assistant Treasurer Alaina Pulley, Membership Committee Chairperson LaSandra E. Williams, Fundraising Co-chairpersons Jennifer D. Sims and Derrick L. Fogg, Scholarship Committee Chairperson Ron Paige, and By-laws Committee Chairpersons Terrence Hawkins and Nolan Davis.
All events are open to the public.
