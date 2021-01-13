The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation of a shooting in the area of Warren Plains Road north of Warrenton shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Sheriff Johnny Williams identified the victim as a Shaquanda Harris, who was transported by medical helicopter to Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Williams said that an arrest has not been made at this time because the shooting remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
