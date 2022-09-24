The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome.
Kirk Rundle, NC Wildlife fish biologist, will speak about the Lake Gaston fishery and fish consumption advisories from the NC Department of Public Health.
For more information about the club visit www.lakegastonstriper.org.
