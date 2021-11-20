Littleton will host its Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m.
The parade route will run along Mosby Avenue and Hwy. 158/903 from the traffic light to the Piggly Wiggly.
There is still time to register to participate in the parade. Call 252-586-6169 to be included.Line-up starts at 10 a.m. at Lakeland Theatre Company, 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
Littleton is known as the “Little Town with the Big Heart.” Incorporated in 1877, the town is one square mile with a population of approximately 650. The Christmas Parade has been an annual event for more than 60 years.
