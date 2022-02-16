As we are approaching the 40th anniversary of the birth of the Environmental Justice Movement, I recall how residents of Warren County came together to block the dumping of 40,000 cubic yards of PCB contaminated earth in a newly constructed landfill in the Afton community. Residents felt betrayed, fearful, saddened and angry at the decision of North Carolina’s governor and other state officials to build a toxic waste landfill in the heart of our county.
Clean drinking water is a fundamental right of all people, regardless of their race or economic position. It should be the responsibility of state and federal governments to ensure that right. That system failed Warren County miserably. All landfills are inherently unsafe and prone to leaking. Chemicals residing in the soil will eventually enter the water table and into the drinking water. That eventually happened to the residents of the Afton community.
It was thought that a small community, with limited economic resources and a largely African American population, would be the ideal path of least resistance for easy disposal of toxic waste.
However, it became abundantly clear early on that Gov. Hunt and other state officials had grossly underestimated the will and tenacity of the people of Warren County.
We felt an injustice had been perpetrated against us and were left with only two choices. We could submit and do nothing, or we could come together and resist by staging daily protest marches and nonviolent civil disobedience to elevate the consciousness of others.
It was well known, even then, that PCBs were harmful. And depositing 40,000 cubic yards of toxic waste in a community populated largely by African Americans was in my opinion, tantamount to genocide. I felt a personal obligation to help David defeat Goliath.
The Environmental Justice Movement was launched on Sept. 15, 1982, as 66 peaceful protesters lay in the roadway blocking the first of thousands of truckloads of PCB-contaminated soil from entering the landfill. During the following six weeks, over 500 additional volunteers were arrested as they blocked trucks trying to enter the landfill.
In 1982, Warren County was a typical southern town with few opportunities for minority advancement, either economically or through political representation. There had never been a platform for the races to reach out to each other and discover that we were more alike than different. Any vestige of racism from prior decades was dismantled as the need for unification took precedence.
I grew up in Warren County. My mother, Ellen Moseley, was a lifelong resident. Although she was physically unable to march, she attended the meetings and rallies. She would follow the marches in her car, giving out water and snacks. On occasion, my mother would babysit for Dollie Burwell’s youngest daughter, Mia. This allowed Dollie and Kim to participate in the marches. In 1982, it was rare to see a white lady babysitting for an African American. I was very proud of my mother’s participation, and it encouraged me to join those who volunteered to be arrested.
On the morning of Sept. 15, I left my home in Raleigh for what I thought would be a symbolic two-mile march from Coley Springs Baptist Church to the landfill. The events of that day are forever etched in my memory.
I was not at the meeting the previous night when volunteers were asked to defy the Highway Patrol and be arrested. So, as we were marching towards the landfill, I was totally unaware of what the protest strategy was for the day.
Halfway to the landfill, an armed Army helicopter began hovering over us. This was my first hint that this was not going to be how I had envisioned my day to be spent. As we approached the entrance to the landfill, we were met by an estimated 75 Highway Patrol officers outfitted in full riot gear complete with face shields, helmets and riot batons in hand.
We were read an order stating that we were in violation of the law and would be arrested if we did not immediately disperse. I remember how Rev. Leon White responded in a resounding voice, “We are led by our faith, and our protests were instructed by God above.” As Rev. White spoke, he colorfully gesticulated his hand to the heavens, emphasizing his message.
The patrol then proceeded to push us back from the entrance using their batons. Although I had not mentally prepared for what I was about to do, I instinctively joined the 65 other protesters as we sat in the roadway. Oddly enough, that decision for me came organically and without hesitation.
The Highway Patrol began arresting and leading us to the waiting prison buses which had been parked in the hot sunshine. The windows were still up in the prison bus I was placed in. I thought I was going to bake like a chicken casserole!
Upon arrival at the Warren County Jail, we quickly filled the limited jail cells, so the overflow was placed in the exercise yard. This was an eight-foot chain linked fence, topped by concertina wire. Personally, I had never been arrested before, as was the case of most of the others. We felt a sense of pride at what we had done.
Our jailers had refused to feed us. So, after several hours of confinement, we began to get hungry. Realizing that we had not been fed, some of the ladies rushed home and brought back some fried chicken and biscuits. But the jailers refused to allow the food to be given to us.
Undeterred, the ladies wisely asked for assistance from a couple of athletic young guys standing nearby. From across the street, they hurled pieces of fried chicken and biscuits, across the road and over the fence, to our waiting hands and hungry mouths. We began to shout, “throw me a wing” or “chunk me a breast.” What a memorable meal!
To this day, I get a sense of pride whenever I see the words “environmental justice” in the news.
During the fall of 1982, the citizens of Warren County came together, found new friends among our neighbors, and forever left our mark in history.
