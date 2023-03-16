During a brief meeting of the Warrenton Town Board meeting Monday night, commissioners handled routine business in the absence of Mayor Walter Gardner, Commissioner Aaron Ayscue and Town Administrator Robert Davie.
Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Hunter presided as the board took the following action:
• Approved language amendments to the nuisance animal ordinance and the new section on the welfare and tethering of dogs, pending legal review.
• Approved an ordinance regarding indoor axe throwing establishments in the districts zoned commercial and industrial, requiring such businesses to have a special use permit and meet certain conditions, pending legal review of the ordinance.
• Amended the ordinance, effective July 1, regarding water/sewer access fees/surcharges for apartments, office buildings and campgrounds, with a reduced access fee per unit for office buildings and campgrounds for in-town and out-of-town rates, and other updates. The ordinance review was triggered by a request of a tiny house campground to have a single meter for multiple campsites.
• Appointed Dian Sourelis to the Quilters Lane Committee and Mike Coffman as the town commissioner representative.
In the time allotted for citizens’ comments, the board heard from West Franklin Street resident Jennie Johnson Franklin. She shared concerns about speeding in town, particularly on her street, which is largely residential. Franklin called that area unsafe due to the number of speeders and implored the board to extend the posted speed of 25 miles per hour on West Franklin Street from the city limits to Main Street.
Later in the meeting, Police Chief Goble Lane said that his department continues to work to reduce speeding and that the new radar signs are up on North and South Main streets. Lane added that he hoped to have one of the department’s open positions filled soon.
