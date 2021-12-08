The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Mobility Division is seeking community input through a survey that will help in planning for future infrastructure needs if Norlina is selected as a stop along a rail line running from Richmond, Va. to Raleigh.
As part of the community input process, Scott Correll and Scott Curry of Kitttelson & Associates were outside Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café in Norlina on Friday to talk with local residents about what a potential railroad stop would mean for the town.
Scott Curry, associate planner/urban designer with Kittelson & Associates, said that he and Correll are visiting North Carolina towns and cities that are proposed stops along the rail line to receive similar input from residents. Other locations in the running for railroad stops are Henderson, Franklinton, Wake Forest, Raleigh, Apex and Sanford.
Curry said that the transit-oriented study is different from the engineering study that will address the type of rail line and service that will be coming through the area. He explained that the TOD study will address needs such as how streets and sidewalks need to be improved if Norlina receives a rail stop.
“(We focus) on how towns can be ready for transit-oriented development if rail eventually comes,” Curry said. “We are looking at where and how growth will best be accomplished, how streets and sidewalks can support future development.”
In response to questions from local residents, Scott Correll, senior planner with Kittelson & Associates said that rail service planned at this point is different from the high-speed rail line originally proposed in the early 2000s that would allow trans to reach 80 to 100 miles per hour. He indicated that rail service would likely be more in the form of commuter rail and that DOT is evaluating the type of service that will be developed in order to eventually link Virginia to Raleigh.
“This is not part of high-speed rail discussion,” Correll said.
He noted that both the discussion with local residents and the online survey will allow participants to identify what is great about Norlina and what they would like to see change in order to prepare for potential future growth and development.
“We want to know what are the potential development impacts, what are the best things about the community, what places are important, what you want to make sure are preserved and what you want to see change,” Correll said.
The online survey may be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/6LPKRDJ and will remain active through the end of the year. Correll said that workshops are planned in Norlina next summer in order to work with local residents to determine the next steps in the development process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.