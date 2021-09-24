Effective immediately, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va., is making changes to non-urgent, elective appointments to safely continue caring for patients during an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue on an as-needed basis.
To increase staffing in areas of high need, the hospital is postponing most elective surgeries until further notice. VCU Health CMH is currently contacting patients who are impacted. In addition, the hospital is moving existing, routine face-to-face clinic appointments to telehealth visits by phone or video where appropriate. The hospital is taking this step to increase its ability to care for those with emergency medical needs.
For questions related to an upcoming appointment, or to schedule a telehealth appointment, established patients can call their VCU Health CMH provider at 434-584-2273. Telehealth appointments may require copayments and will be billed accordingly.
“We want our patients to continue to have access to safe, high-quality health care,” said Dr. Ikenna Ibe, who serves as vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at VCU Health CMH. “Telehealth provides a safe, convenient option to care for our patients from the comfort of their own home.”
Once a telehealth appointment has been scheduled, patients will receive a link via email which logs them in and connects them to their health care provider. This type of appointment requires the patient to use a device with internet or data connectivity and a camera. That can include any smartphone, tablet and most laptop computers.
The hospital’s adult on-demand urgent clinic is available without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. To sign up and start a visit, download the VCU Health Anywhere app.
