The Warren County Senior Center and Warren County Cooperative Extension announce the launch of the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program for 2022. The SFMNP provides lower-income older adults with coupons to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables at their local farmers’ markets.
The program’s dual goals are designed to improve the nutritional status of older adults and stimulate business for local farmers while creating a greater awareness of the farmers’ market.
The Warren County Senior Center is distributing coupons to eligible residents once during the growing season. A recipient must be a Warren County resident aged 60 years or older and meet certain self-declared monthly income eligibility requirements.
These coupons can be used through Sept. 30 at the local Warren County Farmers’ Market, located in the parking lot of the Warren County Health Department at 544 West Ridgeway St., Warrenton. The Warren County Farmers’ Market operates on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Income eligibility is $2,096 per month for an individual or $2,823 for a couple.
Coupons are available at the Warren County Senior Center located at 435 West Franklin St., Warrenton, on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Call the Warren County Senior Center at 252-257-3111 with any questions. A flyer is attached to the online version of this article at warrenrecord.com.
