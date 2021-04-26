The Warren County Health Department will hold both first and second dose Moderna vaccine clinics this week for anyone 18 years of age or older.
Call the health department at 252-257-1185 to schedule an appointment. Clinics will be held on the following days:
Second dose clinicat the Warren County Armory Civic Center: Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29. The Armory Civic Center is at 501 U.S. Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
First dose clinic at the Warren County Health Department: Friday, April 30. The health department is at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
Individuals who may not be eligible to get the vaccine are the following:
• If you have received any other vaccines of any kind (flu, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, etc.) within the past 14 days, you must wait at least 14 days to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
• If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must wait 14 days after being diagnosed as positive AND have no symptoms to receive your vaccine.
• If you have been in the hospital for COVID-19 and received antibody therapy, you must wait 90 days to receive your vaccine.
