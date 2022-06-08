Financial matters that will impact budget preparations for the 2022-23 fiscal year dominated much of the discussion during Monday night’s regular meeting of the Norlina Town Board.
Accountant Bill Place presented the town audit report for the previous fiscal year, stating that Norlina received an unmodified, or clean, opinion.
He reported that fund balance, or cash reserves, in the general fund were $734,000.
“That is a lot better than the previous year,” he said.
Place advised the town to continue to focus on increasing cash reserves by raising revenues or cutting expenses, or a combination of both.
He noted that a net change of negative $61,000 in the water and sewer fund brought the fund balance down some. Again, Place suggested that the town increase cash reserves by raising revenues or cutting expenses, or a combination of both.
He noted that the town audit was good.
“Overall, everything looked in good shape,” Place said.
Building the town’s cash reserves has been a key focus in recent years. Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese asked Place to provide an opinion on how the town finances look at this point in comparison to previous years. Place replied that the town is progressing, but will need to continue to build cash reserves.
Discussion then focused the two options for building up funds in the reserve coffers — raising rates or cutting expenses.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, several local residents expressed frustration that their water/sewer bills are steadily increasing. After the audit presentation, Reese expressed equal frustration about what he described as factors that have an impact on water and sewer rates.
During a previous town board budget work session, he said that concerns related to the water/sewer fund include town payments and contributions related to the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 allocates $214,000 toward the WWTP.
During Monday night’s meeting, Reese said that the town’s payment toward the WWTP for the current fiscal year is $194,000. He expressed frustration about the increase, saying that it will have an impact on water and sewer bills. As he has in the past, Reese also questioned how the funds provided by the WWTP partners are used to maintain and improve the plant. He offered to meet with the local residents who expressed frustrations about their water and sewer bills to provide a more in-depth discussion about the WWTP.
During previous action, the town board gave unanimous approval to move Melvin Phillips from part-time with Norlina Public Works to full-time employment. With this reclassification, Norlina now has four full-time water/sewer employees, Reese said.
After the meeting discussion, Reese noted that another work session to discuss the proposed 2022-23 budget will be needed. The board scheduled that budget work session for 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
