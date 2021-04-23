Community individuals and groups — along with those outside the local area — continue to support Warren County Schools through a number of donations.
Donations for the 2020-21 school year to this point have totaled $54,456.
Recent donations include the following:
• A donation of $500 from Snow Hill Baptist Church c/o King Perry, Jr. to the Athletic Department with the request that funds be used for the Warren County High School basketball team
• A donation of $500 from Snow Hill Baptist Church c/o King Perry, Jr. to the Athletic Department with the request that funds be used for the WCHS football team
• A donation that includes 10 book bags filled with school supplies valued at $400 from Creative Horizon c/o Andre Stewart
• A donation that includes scissors, hand sanitizer, tissue boxes, erasers, flashcards and glue sticks valued at $200 to Northside K-8 School from American Legion Post 547 c/o Marvin and Joann Heavens
• A donation that includes lumber and bolts valued at $255 from Norlina Auto Parts c/o Boyd Scott with the request that the supplies be used for a baseball team batting cage
• A donation that includes 24 computers and 12 cables/docking stations valued at $1,435.50 from the Social Security Administration of Fayetteville Office of Hearings Operations c/o Eric Locklear
• A donation of 1,100 from Steve McNeill Triangle Sports Officials, LLC c/o Steve McNeill with the request that funds be designed toward academic needs for the boys’ basketball team
