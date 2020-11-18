H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, the Warren County Health Department and other organizations will sponsor free COVID-19 testing events Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20.
Testing on Nov. 19 will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton. The event is co-sponsored by the fire department and Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
On Nov. 20, testing will be offered from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. The event is co-sponsored by the N.C. Central University Advanced Center for COVID-related Disparities and Perfecting Praise Ministries.
No appointment is needed for either testing event. There will be no co-pays. Participants should bring their ID and insurance cards if they have them.
For more information, call 252-517-9090 or 252-257-1185.
