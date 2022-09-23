GWFC Warrenton Woman’s Club members continue to support the “Blessings in a Bag” project by making monetary contributions and donating food items, as well as volunteering their time.
The project is spearheaded by Warrenton Presbyterian Church in partnership with Warrenton Baptist Church and addresses food insecurity problems in the community.
Every Friday, church volunteers deliver “blessing bags” filled with food items for the weekend to a local elementary school.
Last school year, the project provided bags to 35 children each week. Given the current economic situation, the need is expected to be even greater this year.
This project is fully funded by donations from the community.
Monetary donations used to purchase food for the weekly bags, as well as food item donations, are welcome. For more information, contact Lisa Zweben at 813-605-9727.
