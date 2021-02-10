It’s official: the Norlina Police Department will move in the former Norlina Library building on Hyco Street, possibly as early as April, three years after it was originally scheduled to make the move.
Earlier this year, the town board voted 4-1 to move forward with renovations at the former library building in order to bring everything up to code. Casting the lone dissenting vote was Commissioner Roger Jackson.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese indicated that it would probably take about $10,000 to complete renovations to bring the building up to code standards. The work would include a handicapped accessible restroom, a commercial-grade door, signage and flooring.
Reese said that the cost of the project will be covered by existing police department funds from the sale of surplus property through the federal government. He noted that regulations regarding those sales specified that the revenue generated must be used for police department purposes.
Reese noted that the work is currently in the permit process, and that permit applications have been submitted.
The police department’s move will mark the end of a long process. Town hall and the police department previously shared a building on Norlina’s Main Street. After town hall moved to its current location on Hyco Street in 2017, the town planned to renovate the former Norlina Library building for the police department.
The police department was scheduled to move into the former library in 2018, and a sale of the Main Street building to Ashley W. and Stuart H. White for $25,000 was completed.
The town’s public works department partly renovated the former library. However, Warren County Code Enforcement halted construction and condemned the building in April 2018 after an inspection revealed a lack of permits for much of the work.
Previous town reports indicated that Norlina spent more than $26,800 in renovations to the former library during the 2017-18 fiscal year, including $15,000 for construction. Also included in the total were $8,800 for heating, air conditioning and ventilation, and $3,000 for flooring, both handled by outside companies. After the building was condemned, the town sought recommendations from an outside engineer to resolve problems at the building, which included handicapped accessibility, and sought bids to complete renovations.
In the meantime, the Whites allowed the police department to remain in the Main Street building at a monthly rental fee of $500.
In December 2018, the police department moved into Norlina Town Hall, utilizing a downstairs office and the second floor. Since that time, the question of whether to complete renovations at the former library or sell the building has been on the minds of previous and current board members. In August of 2020, the board voted to declare the former library as surplus property.
However, later in the year, the town faced the realization that town hall could not provide adequate space for both the police department and other town employees.
Reese told the newspaper in November that there is no more available office space at town hall. Because the police chief, town clerk/finance officer and Reese utilize offices there, Mark Perkinson, crew leader/operator in responsible charge of public works, was left without an office. Reese said that there is no other space available that can be converted into offices. Space at the front of the building is used for town board meetings.
Space limitations have also affected the police department. Reese said that town hall does not have enough space to conduct a major investigation. In addition, because the second floor is not handicapped accessible, all interactions with the public must be conducted in the police chief’s office on the main floor.
The board has taking several actions over the past few months prior to the vote to move the police station. It rejected a $15,000 bid for the purchase of the former library building and repealed its previous decision to declare the building as surplus property.
