In March, some Warren New Tech High School students participated in a virtual culture exchange with their counterparts at Holy Childhood High School in Jamaica.
Now, Warren County Schools hopes that this connection can develop into a sister school status that will allow a deeper partnership.
New Tech Science teacher Kingsley Wray set the idea for the cultural exchange in motion. Now in his second year at Warren New Tech, Wray taught at Holy Childhood for 17 years before coming to Warren County Schools. In Jamaica, he taught sciences for grades seven through 11, religious education and elements of physical education.
Wray came to Warren County Schools through a U.S. Department of State sponsorship as an international teacher. He explained that the sponsorship requires that he engage his American students in a cultural exchange with their home country, preferably from the school where they previously taught.
International teachers must offer two cultural exchanges each year. One can involve a discussion of the culture of the teacher’s home country, and the other must be a more direct engagement between students.
Wray has involved all the students he teaches in the past, but, this year, he wanted to focus on his senior physics students to give them a special opportunity to connect with students in Jamaica.
The Warren New Tech students connected with the HCHS students via Zoom, a technology which enables users to conduct virtual face-to-face meetings.
“The students were able to see and communicate with each other,” Wray said.
Wray facilitated the cultural exchange, joined by Warren County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Young and Warren New Tech Principal Dr. Brian Matney.
The students from Warren County and Jamaica asked questions of each other, discussing such topics as the sports they played and how exams differed in the two countries.
The exchange also included presentations about culture, interests and daily life in each country. The Warren New Tech students included information about Native American music and dance, and African-American culture.
Wray was excited to see that students at both schools enjoyed the cultural exchange and wanted them to continue in the future. He hopes that, eventually, students from Warren New Tech will be able to spend time in Jamaica, and HCHS students will be able to visit the United States.
Young also hopes that the partnership will deepen, describing the cultural exchange as an excellent opportunity for students at both high schools.
“While the initial interactions are informal, my hope is that there will be a formal partnership,” she said. “There are many benefits to this partnership to include:
“• Cultural awareness, which provides like-minded peers to increase their knowledge of other countries’ traditions, customs, and rituals
