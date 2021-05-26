Cheryl Bell, 66, of Wise, has been sentenced to 5.3-7.4 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Antonio Williams, 28, of the same residence, on March 20, 2018. She entered the plea before Judge Henry Hight, Jr. in Warren County Superior Court on May 20.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea that allows the accused to maintain innocence, but admit that the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict during a jury trial.
Bell was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case.
According to documents related to the case, Williams was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Bell told sheriff’s deputies responding to the emergency call that she accidentally shot Williams while moving furniture. She said that she picked up a shotgun that was lying on the floor and put it under her arm, and that the weapon then went off, striking Williams, who was standing behind her.Statements made by the prosecution last week indicated that examination of the shotgun showed it to be in proper working order.Bell’s sentence will be credited with 1,164 days for time already served.
