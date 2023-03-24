Jordan Hill Missionary Church recently honored church member Walter Palmer, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Tuesday, March 21.
Palmer was born in the bend off Robinson Ferry Road in Warren County. The first schools he attended were the three-room Pine Grove Church School off SR 1335 and the one-room Jordan Hill Church School with grades one through six.
He attended The Warren County Training School in Wise for grades seven through 11. Palmer enjoyed playing baseball, and he could high jump six feet easily.
He left Warren County at age 20 and went to Norfolk, Va., to make more money. Palmer worked several years painting and several years at an auction house. He then went to work with Precious Metals, where he retired after 30 years.
He is one of eight children of the late Walter and Hattie Palmer, and he is the father of three children. In 1946, he moved to New Jersey, and things got much better. In 1950, he married Rebecca Palmer, and to this union, two sons and a daughter were born.
Palmer said, “God is good,” and he was blessed to build a house in the Five Forks Jordan Hill Church area on the same land plantation (The Palmer Plantation) where his ancestors were bought and sold, and worked as slaves.
He said his long life was the result of working, watching his diet and cooking his own meals. He thanks God for giving him this kind of wisdom. Palmer still cooks his own meals. He gets up every morning around six o’clock and likes watching the news.
At an early age, he joined Jordan Hill Baptist Church, where he is still a member. Palmer is described as a quiet, friendly member of the church and the community, and an example of wisdom, gentleness and kindness.
