As small business growth continues in Warrenton, plans for two apartment projects — the Dameron building and the apartments at Warrenton Towne Village — move forward to help address the need for housing in the local area.
Both projects represent the efforts of a partnership between Michael Hurt with Hurt, LLC, and Warrenton Towne Village, LLC, which is comprised of Stacy Woodhouse, Randall Robinson, owner of Pointe Realty Group, Greg Craft, and Chris Foster, owner of Henderson Fruit & Produce, along with the town of Warrenton.
The Dameron building
The historic Dameron building, located at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets in downtown Warrenton, was constructed around 1910 and most recently served as storage space for Warrenton Furniture Exchange.
The building originally housed a business which sold feed, seed and grain, and an elevator moved tractors to the second floor to be stored. Over the course of its lifetime, the building has housed the National Guard Armory, a Masonic Lodge, The Warren Record, and the Busy Bee Ice Cream Parlor, among other businesses and organizations.
Hurt said last week that closing on the Dameron building is expected tomorrow (Thursday). He indicated that work to renovate the structure for use as apartments and commercial space represents an investment of $2.2 million and is expected to boost the town’s economic growth.
Plans for the building call for a total of 26 units: four commercial units on the ground floor and 24 apartments. The apartments are expected to include 14 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, and eight two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
Hurt aims to create what he describes as a historical-modern vibe by refinishing the original hardwood flooring and maintaining the exposed bricks and conduits, while meeting the needs of today’s market.
The refinished Dameron building will also maintain the high ceilings that characterize the historic structure. The downstairs units will have 14-foot ceilings, while the upstairs units will feature 12-foot ceilings, creating the feeling of a loft.
Woodhouse described the Dameron building project as transformative, not only in reference to the structure itself, but also for its potential to boost Warrenton’s economy.
Apartments at Warrenton Towne Village
Construction of the apartments at Warrenton Towne Village, to be situated on the grassy area next to the shopping center on East Macon Street in Warrenton, will bring a potential value of $7.2 million.
Woodhouse expects the process to rezone the property to allow for multi-family apartment buildings to begin in January.
Plans call for construction of two 24-unit apartment buildings. Each building will feature six one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, and 18 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
Hurt described the apartment buildings as having a Colonial feel, but with a modern color scheme. Apartments would feature Shaker cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The buildings will be designed to minimize noise.
For the partners, the location near what will become Mag’s Marketplace is ideal.
“From a developer’s standpoint, the infrastructure is already there with water, sewer and stormwater runoff,” Hurt said.
For Robinson, having the infrastructure already in place will allow for the recruitment of a casual restaurant in an outparcel property.
Woodhouse, Hurt and Robinson envision that the apartments will add to a growing live-work-play environment in the area that will put residents within walking distance of Mag’s Marketplace, existing businesses in the shopping center, and other businesses along Main Street.
“There are amenities within walking distance,” Hurt said. “There is already a robust downtown.”
Two valuable projects
The partners agree that the Dameron building and apartments at Warrenton Towne Village will play a key role in the future of Warrenton and Warren County as a whole in meeting a need for housing,
They anticipate that having housing opportunities available here will encourage people and businesses to remain in the downtown area, and will attract more businesses to the area.
The apartments are expected to not only meet the needs of Warren County, but also southern Virginia and surrounding areas.
Hurt credited Woodhouse, Robinson, and Warrenton officials for working together to make the projects possible.
“The town of Warrenton has been fantastic to work with,” Hurt said. “When you have a mayor, staff and town council working together to promote growth, that is what you see in thriving communities.”
Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie anticipates that the apartments will enhance growth in the downtown area.
“One of the secrets to a thriving downtown is residential living in the heart of town,” he said. “Both of these downtown residential projects demonstrate that Warrenton is growing while almost all other rural towns are declining. Plus, they will also create added tax value and new water customers.”
