Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold it inaugural Fish & Shrimp Fest fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-7 p.m.
The event is drive-through or dine in for fried catfish, fried shrimp, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and water. Plates are $18 each.
Dinners are available by preorders only, which must be placed by Aug. 25 by calling 434-689-2739 (no calls after 10 p.m.).
The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd., Palmer Springs, Va., at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road.
