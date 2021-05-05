The Warren County Board of Education is considering a move to make Warren County Middle School once again the only school in the district serving students in grades six through eight.
The matter was discussed during the board’s April 27 work session/business meeting.
Warren County Middle School opened in the early 1990s with the consolidation and closing of John Graham and Norlina middle schools, and, for many years, was the district’s sole middle school.
That changed with the 2014-15 school year when Northside Elementary School became Northside K-8 School with the addition of grades six through eight. The decision was made as part of Warren County Schools’ efforts to provide school choice for parents. In the years leading up to that point, Warren New Tech High School, Warren Early College High School and college/career academies at Warren County High School were established to provide school choice at the high school level.
These changes are among the most recent steps in a process that has taken place since Warren County Schools began as school system administrators and boards of education consider how to organize schools to meet the needs of local students
Earlier this year, board members raised the question of whether schools should be reorganized to use educational facilities and funding more efficiently. At the time, board members noted that county commissioners have raised the same question during budget discussions since 2013.
The board of education is considering whether to utilize WCMS as the district’s only elementary school as an initial step in this process.
During its April 27 work session/business meeting, the board received school system data about how much money would be saved if grades six through eight were eliminated at Northside: $137,852 for sale of the modular unit providing additional space for the middle grades, $17,184 per year for electricity, and $2,430 per year for a transportation shuttle for middle grades students who live outside the Northside attendance zone, for a total of $157,466.71.
The school system also provided a survey to local elementary and Northside K-8 parents about whether they would enroll their students at WCMS or leave the school system if grades six through eight were not available at Northside. Surveys were distributed March 8 and April 6. Results were as follows:
• At Northside, there are 117 students in the grade range that would be affected, but there were only 68 responses to the survey. Of those, parents of 34 students said they would enroll at WCMS if that there the only option. Parents of the other 34 students said they would leave Warren County Schools.
• At Mariam Boyd Elementary School, there are 53 students in fifth grade. Of the 46 survey responses, parents of 45 students would send their children to WCMS. The remaining student would leave the school system.
• At Vaughan Elementary School, where are 38 students in fifth grade. Of the 22 survey responses, parents of 21 of the students said they would send their children to WCMS. The other child would leave the school system.
School system data presented to the board also noted that when South Warren Elementary School closed in June 2019, Warren County Schools lost 35 students and $417,061 in funding.
After taking a look at the data, board members suggested holding at least one town hall meeting to discuss the proposed change and to allow parents to indicate why they would leave the school system if grades six through eight were eliminated at Northside. However, the board also noted that this is the time for the application process for enrollment at Northside K-8, and that parents need to know where their children will be going in the next school year as soon as possible.
The board tabled the matter, but did not indicate when it might be brought up again. This means that no change for the 2021-
