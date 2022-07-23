Bill King, right, recently returned to Warrenton and presented the Rotary flag from the Indian Lake Rotary Club in South Carolina to the Warrenton Rotary Club. Newly-election Warrenton Rotary Club President Patrick Raiford, left, accepted the flag.
Bill King, right, recently returned to Warrenton and presented the Rotary flag from the Indian Lake Rotary Club in South Carolina to the Warrenton Rotary Club. Newly-election Warrenton Rotary Club President Patrick Raiford, left, accepted the flag.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.