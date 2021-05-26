The Warren County Board of Education appointed Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton as temporary superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday night.
Sutton will serve in that position beginning on July 1, the day after current Superintendent Dr. Mary Young’s two-year contract expires. Young tendered her resignation earlier this spring. Last week, the board named the school district’s human resources officer, Dr. Keedra Whitaker, as acting superintendent, effective through June 30.
A native of Rocky Mount, Sutton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Master of Science degree in Eductaion Entrepreneurship from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and a certificate for completing the Urban Superintendents Academy through AASA (the School Superintedents Association) and Howard University in Washington, D.C.
He has served on the Wake County Board of Education since 2009 and held the position of chairman for a year and a half.
Sutton is the founder of FocusED LLC, a firm designed to support organizations in the improvement and transformation of education. He previously served as excellence director fro BEST NC, an education think tank focused on improving North Carolina’s education system through policy and advocacy.
In Raleigh, Sutton has served on a number of boards and committees, including the state NAACP, Triangle Urban League, Healthy Schools Task Force, Raising Achievement and Closing Gaps Task Force, the Greater Raleigh Champer of Commerce, the Southeast Raleigh Assembly and the Blue Ribbon Committee on the future of Wake County.
“I am grateful and excited about my appointment and look forward to working with the board and community,” Sutton said.
He told the board that he became familiar with Warren County while growing up in eastern North Carolina.
“I would like to improve academic performance for all students with equity in mind,” Sutton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.