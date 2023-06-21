The Warren County Board of Education will conduct a second public hearing in July about a school system recommendation to consolidate Warren New Tech High School with Warren County High School for the 2023-24 school year.
The date for the second hearing has not been announced at this time. School Board Chairperson Jennifer Sims said that this hearing will allow board members to answer questions from the public that were raised during an initial public hearing held during the board's regular work session/business meeting Tuesday night. She said that the second hearing will provide a time for the community to have a dialogue with the board and school system officials so that other questions and concerns can be addressed.
During Tuesday's meeting, parents and other local residents expressed a range of emotions from excitement about the future to concerns about whether one summer provides enough time for the transition process.
Parents and community members requested increased communication from the school system about the transition process, and related information meetings and public hearings. They asked how notifications were provided and where information about the consolidation process could be found. Community members were directed to the school system's website, warrenk12nc.org. It was noted that additional information has been provided through the school system's ConnectEd system, text messages, and through area media outlets.
The board is scheduled to make a decision about whether to close New Tech and consolidate it with WCHS during its July 25 meeting. Parents expressed concern that this decision comes about a week before WCHS students are scheduled to return on Aug. 8.
See a more complete article in the June 28 edition of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.