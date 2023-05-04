Warren County Memorial Library is hosting the StarLab mobile planetarium during the months of May and June.
StarLab is an inflatable, portable planetarium that uses a projector to display images on the inside of the dome. It is used as an interactive tool geared towards astronomy and produces a real-life experience for all ages. Children can engage in mathematics, science and technology that will spark their curiosity about the universe.
“The library staff is excited about bringing this program to our community. StarLab will serve as a way to bring space right up close and personal,” said Christy Bondy, director for the Warren County Memorial Library. “This is a unique and exciting opportunity for all ages to learn about the moon, planets, stars and other constellations.”
All ages can visit and experience the portable StarLab planetarium. StarLab has a limited seating capacity, and 30-minute sessions will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. throughout the day at the Armory Civic Center on May 4, 10 and 15. No registration is required, but seating is first come, first served. The StarLab is available until June 20. Local educators can contact the library if they are interested in bringing the portable planetarium to their school.
StarLab is provided by the State Library of North Carolina with funding from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.
For more information on StarLab, visit www.starlab.com.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
