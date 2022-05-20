The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its May 10 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Vaughan Elementary School: Sharon Owens, day tutor; Central Services: Diamond Anderson, Human Resources administrative assistant, and Dr. Rue Lee Holmes, Arts coordinator; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Elaine T. Smith, substitute; Warren County Middle School: Julia Foster, teacher assistant, and Doris Ross, Finance administrative assistant; Northside K-8 School: Joslyn Thompson, pre-kindergarten teacher assistant, and Nicole Baker, acting assistant principal: additional position: Brandon Penn, custodian.
Extra-duty assignments for the following were approved for the Title I Saturday Academy: Pamela Jordan, Kerine Waugh-Lewis and Toriano McRae.
The board approved the following volunteer positions: School Volunteers, Vaughan: Katie Richardson, Mary Emma Williams, Jazzmen Wilson, Chasity Richardson, Audrey Compton, Frances Carter, Cynthia Davis, Robert Thompson, William Stillwell, Christopher Pierce, Meredith Hedgepeth, Amanda Sue Burton, Jena Davis, Amanda Coffman, Bradley Wright, Toni Donati, Tammy Reid, Samantha Matthews, Candace Moreland, Hayley Libby, Bethany Catron and Lucia Edwards; School Volunteer, Warren County High School: Hazel Blount; School Volunteers District-wide: Elvelon Mason and Nedra Jones.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Vaughan: Exceptional Children teacher; Warren County Middle School: school counselor and instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach; Warren County High School: Career and Technical Education teacher (Trade & Industry), Exceptional Children teacher, Social Studies teacher, Math teacher and JROTC teacher; Central Office: plumber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.