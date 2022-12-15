Warren Ministries United, a coalition of churches in Warren County, has been in discussion with county leaders about issues of homelessness and housing instability in the community.
Warren Ministries United is announcing a “Warm up the Winter” appeal to collect items which will be given to persons and families who need additional warmth during the cold months ahead. Items needed are blankets or quilts, winter coats (of all adult, youth and children’s sizes), scarves, head beanies, gloves, ear mittens, warm socks, waterproof shoes and boots, sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants. The coalition asks the community to donate new items.
Donations of these items (from the wider community) may be brought on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. to All Saints’ Episcopal Church at the corner of West Franklin and Front streets in Warrenton. Churches of WMU which are collecting these items may hold on to them and bring them to a yet to be determined site for distribution.
Distribution of these items will be through referrals from churches, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Department of Social Services, and Warren County Health Department.
For more information, contact Warren Ministries United at 910-295-7720 or 252-536-1040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.