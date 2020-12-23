The end of 2020 will be a time of transition at Warrenton hair salon The Beauty Box. Vonnete Robertson will be retiring after a 49-year career, and stylist Evelyn Shearin will take over operations.
Robertson would have reached the 50-year milestone on Jan. 2, but said that she wanted the business to have a fresh start with the New Year.
“I think it is good for me to go out with the end of the year and to start the New Year with a bang with Evelyn,” she said.
A Warren County native, Robertson became interested in hair styling while watching her aunt Kitty Rose at her Centerville beauty salon.
“I always said I would like to be a hairdresser like Aunt Kitty Rose, but I didn’t want to do one thing she did: cut crooked bangs,” Robertson said.
After graduating from John Graham High School in Warrenton, she went to the styling academy in Henderson. Aspiring stylists were placed in a job they were required to hold for six months following graduation.
Robertson was assigned to a salon in Raleigh owned by an acclaimed stylist who also taught classes across the country. She wound up working there for more than a year.
The city was not where Robertson wanted to live the rest of her life. She wanted to return to life in the country, so she began working at a small beauty shop in Twin Oaks near Ingleside. While there, Robertson gained a number of clients from Warrenton would remain loyal to her for the rest of her career.
In 1974, she began working at The Beauty Box in Warrenton, which was owned by Ann Gottschalk. Robertson bought the business in 1981 and, 10 years later, Gottschalk told her she would need to buy the building where the shop was located.
Robertson can trace many of her life’s milestones by her career at The Beauty Box. In 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Macon Robertson. Several years later, Adrienne was born. Four years after that, Meredith was born.
Robertson is grateful for the support of her family over the years.
“My children and husband put up with me working all kinds of hours,” she said. “They were very supportive.”
Through her career, Robertson has seen hairstyles go in and out of fashion, and back in with a few changes. Potential customers have always found a warm welcome at The Beauty Box, with the exception of one — a deer that ran through the store window.
Robertson treasures the lifelong friendships she developed at The Beauty Box, supporting them through good times and bad.
“You become almost a family, a beauty shop family,” she said.
Robertson looks forward to spending more time with her husband and grandchildren, and going to the beach.
Fellow Warren County native Shearin is a Warren County High School graduate.
When she was 11 years old, she started going to cosmetology classes with her brother’s girlfriend. Shearin was given mannequins to play with, and she was hooked on hair styling.
Shearin entered the Vance-Granville Community College cosmetology program while she was a high school sophomore. By the time she graduated from WCHS, Shearin had only six months of required cosmetology education remaining. In furthering her education, she gained apprenticeship at Great Clips in Raleigh.
After completing her education and the hours needed to obtain a license, she passed the cosmetology exam in May 2005.
Shearin worked for Great Clips for six years before working at SmartStyle at the Henderson Walmart for four years. She rented a booth from Wendy Vaughan at The Hair Shack in Henderson before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
After returning to SmartStyle, she met the stylists who would open the 4 Girls and a Comb hair salon in Warrenton a few years ago and was among the original staff members there. In 2014, Shearin also worked as a beautifician at Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warrenton, a position she held until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January of this year, Shearin met Robertson at a beauty supply store in Rocky Mount. Robertson talked about her upcoming retirement and asked Shearin if she would be interested in The Beauty Box. Robertson was persistent and mentioned the shop each time she would see Shearin.
On Aug. 20, about 10:45 p.m., Shearin was watching television with her boyfriend when she received a text. It was Robertson with a message to the effect of “Do you want a beauty shop or not? If you do, let’s talk soon.”
Robertson and Shearin signed the papers in November, and Shearin took over The Beauty Box on Nov. 23. Shearin’s customers from 4 Girls and a Comb have now moved over to The Beauty Box, and she is accepting new customers.
She will offer cuts and color, blowouts and traditional styles, specializing in all hair textures and types.
“If it’s hair, I can do it,” Shearin said.
She is excited that a manicurist will be joining her at The Beauty Box in January. She will also have a hair styling booth for rent early in the New Year.
Shearin wants to build upon The Beauty Box tradition of developing strong relationships with clients.
“I love the relationships I build with clients, making them happy,” she said. “I know I am making a positive difference in their day. I’m not just doing hair.”
Robertson will miss her customers, but she is grateful for the opportunity to build a business doing what she loved.
“The Good Lord has really blessed me with this business,” she said. “I have totally enjoyed it. I feel really good about leaving (The Beauty Box) in Evelyn’s hands. She is friendly and talented.”
Shearin is grateful for the opportunity to succeed Robertson at a business that has become something of a local landmark.
“I am carrying on the tradition of The Beauty Box,” she said. “It’s not just a beauty shop, it’s a legacy.”
The Beauty Box, located at 105 N. Main St., Warrenton, is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 252-257-3636 or visit the salon’s Facebook page, The Beauty Box.
