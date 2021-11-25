The Lake Gaston Soccer Association recently made a contribution to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.
Association members wanted to conduct a fundraiser to benefit their community. They play most of their fall season in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They sold 25 pink ribbon T-shirts and donated $100 to the Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.
“Support for the Cancer Care Fund not only gives patients financial support, but also gives them peace of mind, knowing that the inability to cover these costs will not stand in the way of their treatment,” VCU Health CMH Radiation and Medical Oncology Director Teresa Collins said.
Angie Hren of Bracey is a LGSA board member and coaches children up to age 8.
“My best friend and family members have died from breast cancer,” Hren said. “This is near and dear to my heart.”
LGSA is an organization wanting children and youth ages 2-18 in the community to play soccer and build friendships. They offer a fall and spring season. Find them on social media: Facebook @LakeGastonSoccer and Instagram @lakehawksvirginia.
