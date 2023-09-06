Cathy Wiggins, owner of GypsyWood Leathers in Littleton, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the official opening of her custom leather bag shop in downtown Littleton on Friday with her husband Randy, left, daughter Olivia, right, (holding Frank), friends and supporters at her side. During a two-day grand opening event, customers shopped ready-made artisan bags and met with Wiggins to design their own one-of-a-kind creations. Wiggins will be in the shop, which shares space with Frank’s Fine Arts, on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for consultations and at other times by appointment. GypsyWood Leathers is at 133 E South Main St., Littleton, and can be messaged through the shop’s Facebook page.
