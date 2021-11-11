Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc. announces that Heather Joi Kenney will serve as coordinator of Franklin Vance Warren’s rural small business clinic in partnership with Gateway CDC.
Kenney, a native of Vance County, graduated Spelman College with a B.A. degree in sociology. She also graduated Howard University School of Law and worked in family law for four years. She practiced entertainment and business law for several years and thereafter ran an entertainment company.
Kenney moved back to Vance County in 2014. She currently serves as chairwoman of the Vance County Board of Elections, coach of Vance County Middle School cheerleaders, and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
The small business initiative will serve the four-county area of Warren, Franklin, Vance, and Granville. The initiative’s goal is to identify and help 10 entrepreneurs from each county and help five aspiring entrepreneurs develop their businesses.
According to Kenney, “Though that is our goal, we still want to reach as many as can be reached.”
Participants will be connected to resource providers, VGCC Small Business Center, Duke Law Clinic, accounting services, human resources and payroll services, marketing, and personal credit services.
The goal of the small business clinic is to assist in building stronger alliances between the four counties in an effort to foster local economies. Kenney states, “Through this initiative, I hope we are able to support emerging entrepreneurs and encourage more pride in our communities, public reputation, and our branding.”
Brandon Alexander wrote the USDA grant that made this initiative possible. Alexander has worked with Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc., for the past three years, serving as a Special Projects consultant. Alexander states, “Working with entrepreneurs is key. Most jobs in any state, on a yearly basis, come from small businesses and not the ‘buffalo’. Most of the job opportunities you see are due to small businesses doing expansions where they are adding one or two jobs. Our goal is to work with them as early as we can.”
Any small business or individuals who are wanting to start a small business in the four-county area can take advantage of the services offered by the small business clinic.
Dr. Jerry Edmonds, vice president of Workforce & Community Engagement at Vance-Granville Community College; Michele Burgess, president of Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce; E. Terrell Blackmon, city manager of Henderson; and Irvin Henderson, chairman of Gateway Community Development Corporation, serve on the FVW/ Gateway CDC small business clinic advisory board.
For more information about the FVW/ Gateway CDC small business clinic, contact Heather Joi Kenney at heatherjoik@fvwopp.com or smallbizclinic@fvwopp.com or 252-492-6298.
