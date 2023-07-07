Taj Gupton, a graduate of Warren County Early College High School, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from the Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows/Hilda Terry Scholarship Fund.
Gupton is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gupton of Macon. He will be attending North Carolina Central University, where he will be majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
The Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows is a group of ladies of various religious denominations who are committed to serving others in the community.
The organization gives a scholarship each year to a deserving high school graduate in Warren and Vance counties.
The family of the late Dr. Hilda M. Terry, who was an educator in Warren County and a former president of the Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Widows, has collaborated with the organization to provide a scholarship in honor of their mother.
