Warren County made history on Saturday as the site where U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the establishment of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights.
Representatives of departments within the EPA joined elected officials at the local, state and national levels, those involved in the 1982 PCB protests, civil rights leaders and local residents for the announcement on Courthouse Square in Warrenton.
Many speakers referred to Warren County as the birthplace of what is now known as the environmental justice movement, often saying that the actions of local residents inspired their lives, and, in a number of cases, choice of careers.
Construction of the PCB landfill followed years of public outcry, resistance and legal actions that came after transformer oil contaminated with toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) was illegally sprayed in Warren and 13 other counties in 1978.
The state of North Carolina and the federal Environmental Protection Agency chose Warren County for the PCB landfill, which they claimed was safe and would not leak.
In 1982, as trucks began hauling in 10,000 loads of contaminated soil from more than 200 miles of North Carolina roadways, protestors from Warren County, supporters of their cause and civil rights activists marched and lay down in front of the trucks. More than 500 arrests were made during about a six-week period, and what is now known as the environmental justice movement was born.
Forty years later, activities have been held in Warren County, at North Carolina universities and beyond to observe the anniversary of those protests. Saturday’s event was described as a fitting conclusion to those observances.
Among the speakers were Dollie Burwell and the Rev. Bill Kearney, who reflected on the events surrounding the local PCB protests. Their common theme was that the community came together, regardless of race or walk of life, and, in birthing the environmental justice movement. Through their reflections, they commemorated the efforts of Warren County residents in both the birth of the environmental justice movement and actions leading to the eventual detoxification of the PCB landfill.
The theme of environmental justice was reflected throughout Saturday’s program as speakers described situations in a number of states across the nation that impact the health of people living there and the environment. Many speakers expressed a call for action through government policy and other measures to end the location of plants, landfills and other manmade facilities that can harm people and the environment in predominately minority and poor communities.
The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II described the presence of contamination and environmental problems in many locations across the country, saying that such concerns, along with poverty, impact people of all races.
He referred to the Bible in saying that God’s call for mankind to have dominion over the earth means to take care of the earth and environment. Barber also referred to scripture stating that God blesses those who take care of the poor, saying that poverty and harm to the environment go against basic moral values, protections outlined in the Constitution and God’s instructions.
Congressman G.K. Butterfield described the establishment of the EPA Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights as a measure to protect communities that have been longtime harmed.
Regan, a North Carolina native, recalled that he was a child at the time the PCB landfill was placed in the Afton community. He remembered the protests and people involved, and what he learned from his parents at the time that would influence his life.
Regan said that the examples of Warren County and other locations show the connection between environmental justice and civil rights. He said that the Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights would ensure that everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, or economic state, would have the protection of environmental law, with more than 200 staff members dedicated to that work.
The EPA describes the charge of the Office of Environmental Justice & External Civil Rights as delivering clean air, clean water and healthy land to every community in the United States. In addition, the new office “will have the same organizational stature as the Office of Air and Radiation, Office of Water, and other national programs to enhance the agency’s ability to infuse equity, civil rights, and environmental justice principles and priorities into all EPA policies and programs.”
