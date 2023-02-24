In the spirit of raising awareness about cardiovascular health during American Heart Month, Lindley Abernathy, FNP-C, of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va., will give a virtual talk on Hearth Healthy Living on Monday, Feb. 27, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
This is also your chance to meet the new nurse practitioner in cardiology. Abernathy will give tips on dieting, exercise, smoking cessation, obesity and stress. She will open the discussion at the end for your questions.
A native of Victoria, Va., Abernathy began her nursing career at CMH’s emergency department in 2004. She has worked at various health systems across Central and Southside Virginia and earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner from South University.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link for the virtual event. This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website and Facebook page for those who can’t attend the virtual event.
