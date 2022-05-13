The Warren County Retired School Personnel recognized the staff of Warren County High School last week in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6.
On Tuesday, May 3, WCRSP member Morton Jones presented tokens of appreciation to staff members for the job they do in educating local students. These items included special ink pens of encouragement featuring the school’s mascot and inscription, tote bags, herbal tea and cocoa mix.
The items were made possible from personal funds of the WCRSP members.
