Claude O’Hagan, owner of Always N Bloom Flowers and Garden Center on US Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton, feeds a 1 1/2-year-old camel that arrived yesterday. The camel joins a horse, an alpaca named Alfie and a llama named Dexter in a field at the garden center where O’Hagan is creating a space for children to interact with the animals. O’Hagan said a baby zebra is arriving next week.
Most Popular
Articles
- New grocery store announced for Warrenton
- Guilty plea entered in hit and run
- 19th-century bucket wagon returns home to Warrenton fire museum
- Camel arrives at local business
- Trinity Source opens in downtown Warrenton
- Two candidates file for municipal election
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of Locorum Distillery
- Missing girl found in Vance County
- Roberts to celebrate 100th birthday
- Dr. Mandy Cohen receives highest NC DKG honor
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.