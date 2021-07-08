O'Hagan with camel.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Claude O’Hagan, owner of Always N Bloom Flowers and Garden Center on US Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton, feeds a 1 1/2-year-old camel that arrived yesterday. The camel joins a horse, an alpaca named Alfie and a llama named Dexter in a field at the garden center where O’Hagan is creating a space for children to interact with the animals. O’Hagan said a baby zebra is arriving next week.