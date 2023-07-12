The Warrenton Town Board took the following action and handled other matters during its regular monthly meeting Monday night:
- Approved resolutions related to constructing a municipal parking lot on South Front Street behind Nationwide Insurance on land purchased by the town for $54,000. Construction cost of $125,000 was approved with Truist Bank over 10 years at 5.27 percent. The public parking lot will help support a mixed-use project of 22 market rate apartments and four retail spaces planned in the Dameron Building at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets currently under development.
- Approved an HVAC maintenance agreement with Gupton Services of Henderson; a Local Water Supply Plan, which is required every five years; and a budget amendment closing out a police equipment grant.
Financial update
The board heard from Town Administrator Robert Davie that the 2022-23 fiscal year just ended had been a tough one for revenue.
He reported that revenues that did not materialize as expected included about $20,000 in ad valorem taxes, $32,000 in cell phone antenna rental, and $25,000 in grant administration. Also, $128,704 in fund balance, or cash reserves, was needed to cover expenses including acquisition of property, unexpected health insurance increases, police equipment, unbudgeted vehicle repairs, an employee vacation buyout, fire museum, legal fees for the Milano’s grant, town match for Building Reuse grant, and other items.
Davie said that positives on the revenue side included interest income of about $19,500 and an estimated increase in sales tax revenue of $20,000.
He noted that with the large fund balance expenditure and increase in overall budget size, the town is getting close to the minimum in its fund balance policy. He said that fiscal years beyond the current one would have to be rebuilding years.
Parade fees
The board also considered the matter of charging police department fees for parades.
Mayor Walter Gardner was clearly displeased as he introduced the agenda item and held a letter from the town to a parade applicant stating the town would charge between $550 and $1,550 in police department fees.
Gardner said he didn’t recall such fees being discussed during this year’s budget work sessions.
He noted the three parades typically held in Warrenton each year: the Firemen’s Day Parade, Homecoming Parade for the public high schools, and the Warren County Christmas Parade.
“The whole gist of a parade is to bring people to Warrenton. I’m just not in favor of it at all,” he said.
Davie said the issue came up during internal budget work sessions, and the problem was lack of staff and volunteers to help with parades.
Conversation was held mainly among Gardner, Police Chief Goble Lane, and Davie. Other than staffing, other issues of concern included overtime pay, lack of volunteers to help with street closures, and public safety concerns.
Gardner said cost for staff needed to be included in the budget. Another suggestion was for parade organizers to help provide volunteers.
The board voted to suspend police department parade fees — which were included in the final budget the night of adoption last month, but not discussed during town board work sessions — and to turn the matter over to the town’s public safety committee.
