Testimony from several investigators called upon to assist with the investigation of a home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, in 2018 dominated proceedings on Friday in the trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton.
Kearney faces charges that include first-degree murder in connection with the March 9, 2018, fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
David Brown of the Brunswick County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office, who was a criminal investigator with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, described hearing a description of an intruder that Rev. Alford gave as medical personnel evaluated his injuries. Brown testified learning about a conversation Dr. Alford had with the intruder about knowing Tommy Overby. Brown also testified that he remembered that Overby had worked with Kevin Munn and that Munn and Lester Kearney had been friends.
Brown further testified that a book bag found in the vehicle Munn was driving when he was stopped for speeding in the Littleton area contained a sock that was filled with jewelry, including class rings with the initials of Rev. and Dr. Alford, and that the registration card for Dr. Alford’s missing vehicle was also recovered.
Brown also testified that he encountered Munn and Kearney five years prior to the Alford case when he saw both of them at the same residence. Brown said that it was common knowledge among law enforcement that Munn and Kearney were associates.
In response to questions from defense attorney Amos Tyndall, Brown indicated that he helped to obtain search warrants for phone devices that could provide evidence in the Aford case. Tyndall asked about the importance of obtaining such devices in order to study data about “pings” from cellphone towers to determine the location of a phone at a particular time.
Lynn Gay, assistant director of field operations with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation testified that information Rev. Alford had provided brought out of the name of Tommy Overby, and that the name of Kevin Munn came to mind as a result.
Gay furthered testified that he traveled to Roanoke Rapids after being notified that Kearney had been seen at a Walgreens there. He parked in the parking lot at the Walgreens and waited for the arrival of a law enforcement team that would arrest Lester Kearney. Gay testified that he discovered he had parked beside Kearney’s car and prevented him from getting into his car.
In response to Tyndall’s questions, Gay testified that when Lester Kearney was arrested, a second person in the car offered phone evidence of a phone text conversation he had with Kearney at 10:11 a.m. on March 9, 2018, that included a photograph of Kearney showing that he had been part of the conversation. Gay further testified that he was at the Walgreens at the time of Kearney’s arrest in an observational role.
K.M. Bivens, a retired special agent with the North Carolina SBI, testified that his work with the SBI in 2018 involved investigating fires to determine their cause. He further outlined the process he used to investigate the scene of the fire at the Alford home, including the recovery of Dr. Alford’s body. Bivens testified that the area near the body, which was near the remains of a treadmill and refrigerator sustained the most damage from the fire, and that the fire appeared to be incendiary.
Dr. Michelle Aurelius, chief medical examiner for the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, testified that she was deputy chief medical examiner on March 10, 2018, when she received the body of Dr. Alford for autopsy. Aurelius testified that she found three separate areas of blunt injury to Dr. Alford’s head. Aurelius testified that she determined that Dr. Alford’s death resulted from thermal injuries, or injuries related to the fire, and inhalation of the products of combustion. The further testified that blunt force trauma inflicted before the fire contributed to Dr. Alford’s death.
Court proceedings then recessed for the weekend and will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m.
