This week, Warren County Health Department is highlighting its Environmental Health Division.
Warren County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division promotes and protects the public’s health through mandated inspections and the enforcement of local and state public health laws and regulations.
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
• Food and lodging, institutional and child care centers’ inspections
• On-site sewage sanitation (soil evaluations, system inspections and repair consultations)
• Public swimming pool inspections
• Lead investigations
• Private well water sampling analysis: chemical, bacteriological
The Environmental Health Division is involved in many areas of public health. The services most people are familiar with include onsite wastewater (septic systems), private drinking wells, inspections of food establishments and water sampling. Less known areas include inspections of lodging establishments and institutions (i.e. hospitals, nursing homes, residential care facilities, local confinement), child care centers, public and private schools, public swimming pools, tattoo establishments, and the childhood lead prevention program.
One of our goals is to provide user-friendly access to our services. Catherine Mendez, Environmental Health supervisor, stated, “We strive daily to serve the citizens of Warren County with exceptional customer service and look forward to working with our residents and local businesses. All of our applications are currently available online and can be accessed by going to https://warrencountync.viewpointcloud.com.” The Environmental Health Division can also be reached by calling its main office at 252-257-1538 for questions or concerns regarding any of the services it offers.
