Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching.
Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
Other schools in the Warren County system follow a traditional calendar. They will begin the new school year on Aug. 29.
This school year will bring about a significant change at the middle school level. Northside, formerly known as Northside K-8 School, will return to being an elementary school. Students enrolled in the middle school grades there will move to Warren County Middle School for the new school year. That means that WCMS will be the county’s only middle school once again.
Local schools have scheduled open houses to help students and parents prepare for the new school year.
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. The school is located at 203 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton, and may be reached at 252-257-3695.
• Northside Elementary School: Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The school is located at 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina, and may be reached at 252-456-2656.
• Vaughan Elementary School: Thursday, Aug. 25, 4-6 p.m. The school is located at 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon, and may be reached at 252-257-6802.
• Warren County Middle School: New students’ orientation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. Open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m. The school is located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton, NC.
• Warren County High School: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m. The school is located at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton, and may be reached at 252-257-4413.
• Warren New Tech High School: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 1-7 p.m. The school is located at 219 Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton, and may be reached at 252-257-3767.
