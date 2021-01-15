The Virginia State University Alumni Association-Greater Triangle Area Chapter (NC), in partnership with Rachel’s Whistle Stop in Norlina and Healthy Treats in Henderson, is sponsoring a non-perishable food drive for Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. food pantry in Warrenton.
The food drive is planned in observance of the upcoming MLK Day of Community Service.
Donations will be accepted until March 12.
Boxes and signage have been placed at Rachel’s Whistle Stop, 123 Hyco St., Norlina, and Healthy Treats, 941 W. Andrews Ave., Ste. G, Henderson.
Donations will also be accepted during the Lawrence & Perry Barbecue Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on March 12 at LoneRider Brewery, 8816 Gulf Ct. #100, Raleigh.
Monetary contributions may be made by going to Cashapp-$cgm730. Put “food donation” in the comment section.
For more information, contact Cicily Marsh by email at missceecee@gmail.com.
